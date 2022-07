-16 HIMARS in Ukraine.

-Each HIMARS fires a minimum (MINIMUM!) of 2 pods/day

-Each pod has 6 missiles...12 missiles/HIMAR/Day

-12 missiles x 16 HIMARS = 192 missiles/day



In 1 month, 16 launchers will fire approx 5800 missiles & accurately hit about 5200 (90%) targets. 7/