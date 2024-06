Újabb légvédelmi rendszereket lőttek ki a Krímben az ukránok

🔥Tonight, the 🇺🇦Ukraine carried out successful ATACMS ballistic missiles strikes against 🇷🇺Russian air defence systems in temporarily occupied Crimea.



One S-400 «Triumph» DIVISION in the Dzhankoi area and two S-300 divisions near Chornomorsk and Yevpatoria were struck.



Further… pic.twitter.com/zZSho9dj9N