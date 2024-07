Ütközés után lángol két olajtanker Szingapúr partjainál

Two oil tankers near Singapore are on fire.



Panamax-sized products carrier Hafnia Nile (9766217) and VLCC Ceres I (9229439) collided on Friday. The later is a 'dark fleet' tanker usually involved in Iranian / Venezuelan trade.



