Orbán Viktor Georgiában: a grúzok kezdeményezték a látogatást, a kormányfőt a legfontosabb miniszterek is elkísérik

🇬🇪🤝🇭🇺 @PM_ViktorOrban will make an official visit to Georgia on October 28-29.



📋 Invited by Georgian @PM_Kobakhidze, PM Orbán will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, Minister of National Economy Márton Nagy, and Finance Minister Mihály Varga. The visit will… pic.twitter.com/Y3OFrOy2fJ