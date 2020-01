Sztárok fogtak össze az izzó Ausztráliáért

View this post on Instagram

TIMI TEAM ❤ Australia! Every ace I hit during my Australian summer I will donate 100 $ for the bushfires!!!💪🏻🎾 As my coach @mjoyce73 and my physio @rehsport_maciej_ryszczuk want to be in, but they obviously cant hit aces, they said they will donate 25 $ for every return winner I hit. #aces4bushfirerelief @australianopen @adelaideinternational