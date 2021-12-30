Fake quantitative easing creates disaster zones, says Werner, the father of QE

Of course you can. The key tenets that they are teaching in the failed mainstream economics seem to be opposite of what Christianity says. Sociologists observing the impact on their students’ minds have shown that mainstream economics changes their thinking, they become more selfish because they're being told that it's good to be selfish. Greed is good, you always should maximize your own profits, and don't think about others, they are told. And if you do that, markets will be in equilibrium and the economy will be strong. What I always do in my lectures is: I do teach the mainstream official economics and then we proceed to test these theories. Because the scientific research methodology is to look at the data, look at the facts and test theories, and if they are not supported by the data, you have to reject them. What we find is when we go through all the mainstream economics theses and claims, they are all rejected by the empirical evidence. Because it's fake economics. There isn't even equilibrium. The most basic concept

in mainstream economics is equilibrium: demand equals supply. If prices are too high, companies are not selling their things, there's excess supply, that's driving down the price, until we have demand equal supply. This is very convincing. It's a very nice argument, but look at the small print. This is true if and only if the following assumptions hold: we have perfect information, everyone knows everything - not true -, we have complete markets, there's a market for everything, we have perfect competition which means there's so many companies in every industry that there's no profits, everyone always has zero profits. Which is not true. In fact, we have oligopolies, we have monopolies, we have huge profits in companies. And they assume further that there's no transaction costs, which is not true, of course. That people are selfish, never care about others. But the planet earth would be empty of humans then, because as babies we can't look after ourselves. Somebody looked after us. And that people can never be influenced by others? Of course that's not true at all. Look at Google, a multi-billion dollar business model that is based on advertising. Billions of dollars spent on advertising budgets every year, everywhere. And that shows that advertising seems to work, of course. And so all these assumptions are false. Now, each assumption has to hold at the same time. They all have to be jointly applied: if only one drops out, you don't get equilibrium. We've got at least eight assumptions that must hold simultaneously to give us equilibrium. Actually none of them holds. In the real economics that I've been researching and teaching to students first we do the emperical tests, then we show the mainstream economics actually is wrong on all counts, but also we look into the history how did this economics came about. It's actually not scientific. it's a political ideology that was pushed for particular political purposes. What is the scientific way of doing economics? Well, use the same methodology as in the natural sciences: the inductive and empirically-based methodology. Then we have scientific economics and that's what I have been pursuing. You look at data, at the facts and then you derive theories, not the other way round. The mainstream, the well-known economics, they did not come about in this way. They did not first look at facts and then derived theories. They used the deductive approach also known as the hypothetical axiomatic approach. So can you be Christian as an economist? Well, God has given us the capacity to think logically and use our senses to test theories. I think there are many Christian scientists because essentially the scientific approach is to be empirical. We do need scientific economics, that's what I'm proposing, and then that is consistent with reality.