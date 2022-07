🐖 #media fyi @FJ_PORK: U.S. pork exports reached their highest level of 2022 in May in both volume (224,677 mt) and value ($655.1 million), according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). #pork #exports #AgTwitter https://t.co/ozzaXtuFq4 https://t.co/757joCqUpH