[1/3] Great article by @J_K9 for @CNBC



Message from all stakeholders is clear: need a demand signal, ideally mandated by regulation, to assure investment signals in #green #marine fuels production.



In #EU, our goal is to mandate a 6% green #eFuels by 2030 under #FuelEUMaritime https://t.co/L0gFPnpO6b pic.twitter.com/ZkHYgp6BhZ