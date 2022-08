Today's century-highest DE PPI is *sinking* EURUSD instead of boosting it.

I have repeated time and again: market is crystal-clear exposing the ever more patent ECB epic failure in fulfilling its Primary Mon.Policy Objective as home-made energy-led recession for EU trumps it all. https://t.co/08JnzohgAK pic.twitter.com/Tr3qqdKjR2