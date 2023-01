Ezért maradt el az európai árampiaci összeomlás

BREAKING⚡️🇪🇺 #Solar & #Wind generated a record 1/5 of EU electricity in 2022, for the first time overtaking fossil gas.



Despite the #gascrisis and record lows in hydro and nuclear, Europe prevented a threatened return to coal power.#EER2023 https://t.co/j5ijp266xC pic.twitter.com/sfZ11fYFRa