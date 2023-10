🇮🇱#Israel 🇵🇸 #Palestine 🇮🇷#Iran



Iran says 'preemptive action' by resistance front expected in coming hours.



Iran Foreign Minister Hossein #Amirabdollahian says, “We can expect a preemptive action by the resistance front in the coming hours.”



“Leaders of the resistance will… pic.twitter.com/67SIejHR15