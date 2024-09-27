Next Andrew Grove could grow up in Hungary, Massachusetts university is helping

But Hungarians should think of themselves as part of the European Union. And not just as a small 9,5 million population country in the middle of Eastern Europe, or Central Europe.

– What is the road?

– Connecting the research in engineering and science that goes on here more to creating new businesses in existing companies, or subsidiaries of international companies that have offices here, or startups, is, I think, the best way to do it. That’s our goal. And from what I understand, there's not enough of that in Hungary. But this is a first step. So creating this kind of activity, the Hungarian Innovation Hub and Network, the team that we had decided that they should create this network of hubs and bring people together for different activities.

My understanding is that this new office here is very active. They have a lot of activities here every week. So people are coming together, students, entrepreneurs, and other people sharing ideas. And over time, it should have some impact. But you need more than one. My understanding was they were going to create several of these kinds of hubs around the country. This is a start, and you never know where it's going to grow.

So what could this become five years from now? Getting the universities here to cooperate, encourage students and professors and industry people to come together, create something new, whether it's ideas in the university or working with outsiders. We'll see what happens. We don't know yet. It's still new. But I'm encouraged to see that the team has stayed together.

A lot of our teams, once the program is over, they just kind of go to their daily jobs. Our teams are mostly voluntary. But the central bank here seems to be determined to have some impact on economic development. That's what we call the backbone that has some permanence. This is just part of that first step. We'll keep an eye on it to see what happens. They'll probably be visiting with the universities, too. So it can't just be the bank. The university has got to step up.