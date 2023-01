World's richest people:

(Adani went 3rd to 7th in one day)



1. Bernard Arnault $214.9 B

2. Elon Musk $170.1 B

3. Jeff Bezos $122.4 B

4. Larry Ellison $112.8 B

5. Warren Buffett $107.8 B

6. Bill Gates $104.1 B

7. Gautam Adani $96.6B#AdaniGroup #stockmarketcrash