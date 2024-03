Cristiano Ronaldo egy 800 milliós luxusautóval lepte meg magát

CR7's new BEAST!



Cristiano Ronaldo seen cruising in a new £2m Ferrari in Portugal.



The Ferrari Daytona SP3, with only 599 units released, joins his incredible fleet of supercars, valued at over £18 million! 🚀🏎️ #CR7



video credits: https://t.co/9pHiibpZQz pic.twitter.com/M5hmu78Tk6