Foci-Eb 2024: hazájukat támadták a sztárok – az egyiküknek most megbocsáthatnak

“We all want to be loved, right?”.



This last answer of Gareth Southgate’s @England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 press conference 🇳🇱 shows how the criticism of him earlier in the tournament hurt him personally.



So happy he/they have managed to turn it around. He’s a great leader. pic.twitter.com/ty08xE1Fxi