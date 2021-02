Bevásárolja magát a Louis Vuitton anyacége Jay-Z pezsgőmárkájába

Jay-Z has sold 50% of his champagne brand Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades) to LVMH.

After buying the company in 2014 for ~$30M, Jay-Z increased annual sales from 60k to 500k bottles in 2019.

Ace of Spades costs ~$13 to make but sells for $225 at wholesale — a 94% profit margin pic.twitter.com/9s0K3u4ICW

