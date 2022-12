UK 🇬🇧 is Germany’s third export market, but we are concerned that trade between 🇬🇧🇩🇪 has continuously declined since the Brexit referendum.



Britain has traditionally been Germany’s fifth largest trading partner. In 2022 UK 🇬🇧 will drop out of the list of the TOP 10 (blue line) pic.twitter.com/llyyM1IJAj