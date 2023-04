Currently, 159 wolves have been killed in Montana's controversial wolf hunt. The slaughter is ongoing in Wyoming + Idaho too.



People are killing the wolves for fun, for trophies.



🚨 RT to tell @USFWS to #RelistWolves in the N. Rockies!

Add your voice→ https://t.co/ioDuOW8fAU pic.twitter.com/qjU9T4sNyD