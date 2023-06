🔴 RUSSIA 🇷🇺| According to the MoD of 🇷🇺, 6 Ukrainian kamikaze boats without pilots, tried to attack the Russian reconnaissance ship "Priazovye". The attacking boats were destroyed by standard ship weapons, 300km southeast of #Sevastopol. No casualties or damage to the vessel. pic.twitter.com/qY5XtdwNKB