👩‍🚀 The first woman in space - legendary Soviet cosmonaut Valentina #Tereshkova - turns 8️⃣5⃣ today!

She made history with the #Vostok6 spaceflight in 1963, orbited Earth 48 times & spent ~3 days in space.

🎂 Happy birthday, many happy returns, Valentina Vladimirovna!