#ImageOfTheDay



On 6 April, a #wildfire 🔥 broke out in Crete, #Greece 🇬🇷



➡️Residents in four villages have been advised to evacuate 👩‍🚒



The burn scar surrounding Mavros Kolimpos (Μαύρος Κολυμπος) is visible in the image captured by #Sentinel2 🇪🇺🛰️on the same day pic.twitter.com/N9cb4aVjkw