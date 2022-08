🇩🇰.@carlsberg shows its 'Beer bottle of the future' at Denmark @SailGP!



⛵️The 'Beer bottle of the future', a 100% bio-based and reusable Fiber Bottle, is making its debut at the ROCKWOOL #DenmarkSGP



♻️Details about the bottle: https://t.co/gYf2dJGush pic.twitter.com/xGvOhyxWqc