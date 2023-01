Germany 🇩🇪 exports twice as much to Poland 🇵🇱 as it does to Russia 🇷🇺.



Trade between Germany 🇩🇪, Poland 🇵🇱 and Czechia 🇨🇿 combined exceed those with China 🇨🇳.



German 🇩🇪 trade with Poland 🇵🇱, Czechia 🇨🇿 and Hungary 🇭🇺 combined, exceeds that between Germany 🇩🇪 and the USA 🇺🇸.