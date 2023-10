Q3 IB revenues for big 5 banks are pretty... flat.

FICC +1%

Equities trading +2%

Advisory/underwriting -2% (inc M&A -16% but DCM +12% and ECM +17%)



Outperformers: BofA equities + M&A; Citi FICC + DCM Weak: Morgan Stanley FICC, M&A + DCM; JP Morgan equities + ECM