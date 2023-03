Krími légibázisra csaphattak le az ukránok

The atmosphere in Dzhankoy, Crimea 🔥 You can clearly hear the flight of drones and attempts to shoot them down. It doesn't work very well 😊 #UkraineRussiaWar️ #Ukraine #UkraineWar #Україна #ЗСУ #КримЦеУкраїна #УкрТві pic.twitter.com/tTJ2pkKpR7