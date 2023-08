Japan learned from the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that the tragedy wrought by nuclear weapons must never be repeated and that humanity and nuclear weapons cannot coexist.#HiroshimaDay #BombAttack #WorldWarII #AtomicBomb #Haryana #Panchkula #DLFTheValley #Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/R7HkZYbVE8