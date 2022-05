China recorded its 1st human infection with #H3N8 #birdflu, but the risk of its spread among people is low, health officials say.



The variant was found in a 4-year-old boy from Henan province who had been in contact with chickens & crows at his home.https://t.co/XDQXSX4Pq3 pic.twitter.com/umvjNhZ7NV