Today Bundespräsident #Steinmeier, one of 🇩🇪’s most notorious ‘friends of Russia’, is giving his old boss Angela #Merkel the highest 🇩🇪 state honor.

This spits in the face of Ukrainians suffering the deadly consequences of her & Steinmeier’s decades of RU appeasement & enrichment pic.twitter.com/fT27d92dEw