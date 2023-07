Zaharova szerint provokáció, ha egy hadban álló ország fegyvergyárat épít

💬 "We are home, we survived!"



Footage of Ukrainian defenders returning home 🙏



Today, during the exchange, 45 soldiers and two kidnapped children were returned#Exchange #Ukraine #UkraineWar #UkraineRussiaWar️ #StandWithUkraine #RussianUkrainianWar #Bakhmut #Donetsk pic.twitter.com/1igs4AfPhN