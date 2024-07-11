Regulators need to watch big digital platforms, European Banking Authority head says

There are two aspects. One has more to do with cyber threats that come from cyber security. This is more in the area of national defense authorities and intelligence agencies, other parts of the economy, and those effects will not be necessarily specific to the financial industry. Other strategic sectors like transportation or energy could also be affected. But then there's a second aspect which is very specific to the financial industry, what we call operational resilience. Just making sure that the way that the system works is robust. So that has to do with maybe not crimes, but just cyber accidents, if I may call it that way. In that sense, there is a regulation that we have put into place in Europe. It's called the DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act), which basically gives powers to us, to the EBA and the two other sectoral European regulatory authorities... ' That's coming into effect now. The supervision will start in January 2025, and that's a big step towards ensuring that there is resilience in the system. It's not about crimes, it's about resilience.

Fotó: Getty Images

The EBA published an opinion piece recently about new types of fraud. What measures do you propose to protect people and banks?

That’s a good example on how digitalization is resulting in new situations. This is mainly about the area of payments, also when you use your credit cards, your digital currencies. What we have observed is that as the technology evolves, the criminals also evolve. So we need to monitor that and collect more information. We're coming forward with more evidence of what has happened over the last year and a half in the fall of this year. But going back, we have implemented in Europe the two PSDs, payment service directives. That regulates basically digital payments with credit cards and things like that. That regulation, that's basically the one that requires you to put a PIN. That has increased safety.

But new forms of payments are coming forward, new products. So we put forward an opinion in April of this year, so that the new payments regulation will cover new areas of fraud, and we also need to identify well another very common concern of consumers. Who is liable for that fraud? If fraud takes place, if somebody loses some money because a payment was being done with other authorization, who is responsible for that fraud? That needs to be clarified because right now there is a perception that this could be the bank. But it could be whoever the technology firm is, the phone company or the API that you're using, or it could be the customer that has done something improper.

Do you have any concrete programmes or policies on the table to counter cyber crime?

I already mentioned the DORA, the digital operational resilience act, which provides a framework for being able to oversee the banks and the providers to the banks. Th second one is about crypto currencies and also those called the stable currencies which are 100 percent backed with reserves. That regulation is called MICA – Markets in Crypto Assets – which took effect as of July.

Big digital platforms are a bigger challenge than the fintech revolution

Fintech companies have been a popular topic for years. Do you see any challenges in that segment?

When we talk about fintech firms, it's usually about technology coming into the industry. That is not necessarily new and it's certainly not necessarily bad. It just depends how that technology is being used. Over time we have seen that fintech firms have been collaborating more and more with established institutions. And that's proven reliable. What's important is that the customers have a good sense of what the business model is, and the service that those companies are bringing to them. As we go forward, two big questions arise. One is what role the big platforms, rather than the small fintech companies, will play in the financial sector. That's one big question that we need to follow closely to make sure that there is resilience, competition and that financial stability is preserved. And the second one is the newest technologies. I would not say that artificial intelligence is a big unknown at this stage, because it exists, but the specific usages and the implications of are still a bit at an early stage for us to be able to clarify.

Big platforms, could you name a few?

It's like Google, or Amazon. In the payment sector, Apple Pay is another big platform. What we monitor is for example what we call white-labelling, when through one of those digital platforms a financial product is being offered under a label or a brand that is not that new. But of course, the entity providing the financial product in the background, it's a traditional institution, a bank or an insurance company.

There is a delay in the implementation iof Basel III and the Americans are lobbying for an even bigger delay. Isn't that risky if it is a system to ensure the safety of banks?

This is a system that we think is better than what we have. So if it's better, the sooner that we have it, the better. Now what's pending is what we call the finalization of Basel III. But there are lots of pieces that have already been put in place. What is left is Basel III. Europe has already approved the regulation. It's supposed to come in January 2025, but as a result of the delay in the presentation and the uncertainty about how other countries would implement it – not only the U.S. but also the U.K. – the European Commission has announced that they're going to postpone one part, which is the part that refers to market risk, the risk of having operations in financial markets, that is called the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book or FRTB. For at least one year. Is this something that we as the EBA are happy about? No, we would like early implementation. It's something that we understand because if we are having open markets and there's a lot of global interaction between the large banks, it's important that that is done in equivalent terms. But we certainly hope that the implementation will take place as soon as possible.

Europe needs to put money into work

Are the banking systems in the Eastern EU-members still different from the West?

My perception is that overall, the banking system in Europe is robust, with good levels of capital and liquidity. That applies obviously to this region as well, even if over the last two or three years this region has been more affected by the geopolitical tensions than Western or Southwest Europa. I think we can return to the issue of the Capital Markets Union. This issue is not unique to this region. There is a high reliance of savings in deposits. As we go forward, having more of that savings being diversified into other areas, to facilitate capital markets will also be probably put forward. In the balance sheets of the banks, they also have a large amount of assets in sovereign securities. Putting that into work for investment into the private sector and capital markets will also arise. But my overall assessment is that the system is robust.

