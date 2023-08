Russian tanker ship Sig attacked by a Ukrainian sea #drone in the #BlackSea, briefly halting traffic on strategic bridge linking #Crimea to #Russia. Oil tanker was ~30 miles from the #KerchBridge#RussiaUkraineWar #UkrainianCounteroffensive #Kerchhttps://t.co/uyVad2oBqc pic.twitter.com/db1AhdwHfk