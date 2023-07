Average gross wages and salaries in the enterprise sector in June 2023 amounted to PLN 7,335.20 (+11.9% YoY). The data refers to entities in the enterprise sector with 10 or more employees in selected activities of PKD 2007.https://t.co/QaeFQQvOtZ#StatisticsPoland pic.twitter.com/C0v5tV5D9U