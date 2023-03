2018: Ryan Reynolds buys into Aviation Gin

2019: He buys into Mint Mobile

2020: He buys into Wrexham AFC



Since:



2020: Diageo buys Aviation Gin, $600M

2022: Wrexham’s best record in years

Today: T-Mobile buys Mint Mobile, $1.3B



Now, Reynolds may become an Ottawa Senators owner. pic.twitter.com/FbKRnkZ6fB