Az orosz–ukrán háború 553. napja – friss hírek

🇺🇦🔱 State Emergency service.



Enemy shelling of Kyiv on August 30:

Previously, falling debris was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the city.



Darnytskyi district : a fire broke out on the roof of a store. The rescue service was notified at 05:17. pic.twitter.com/Yne1dA5aSX