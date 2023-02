EC Winter forecasts



EC often serves as a precursor for what levels the ECB staff proj will do in 1m time, but energy assumptions are critical (ECB cut off is next week).



Growth to 0.9% in 23 (+0.6pp) and 1.5% for 2024.

Inflation 5.6% in 23 (-0.5pp) and 2.5% in 2024 (-0.1pp). pic.twitter.com/VHk78z32il