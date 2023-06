Goehring&Rozen on Oil Market:



🗣️The basin (shale) could peak in the next 12 months.



🗣️Worst time for this: tight inventories, conventional production is declining, investors are too complacent.



🗣️Implications will be as profound as in 1970, when prices went up 5x over 10 yrs.