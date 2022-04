Több százan halhattak meg a kigyulladt Moszkva nevű zászlóshajón

#BreakingNews



Russian flagship Moskva was shot down by Ukrainian Army with Neptune missile



▪️ Bayraktar TB-2s were used to distract the target ship



▪️ Moskva was the largest warship in Russia's Black Sea fleet#UkraineWar #Ucrania #breaking #Russia #UkraineRussianWar #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/wkmD3KoeRu