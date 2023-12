Civileket nem kímélve bombázták egymást az oroszok és ukránok

Occupied Gorlovka, Donetsk 🇺🇦

Some more amazing footage 🎦🤌

Bavovna 🔥🔥🔥💨

Tonight the Galaktika shopping center in the Nikitovsky district of occupied Gorlovka is on fire. According to russian media, the Ukrainian army fired more than 20 shells this evening. As a result of… pic.twitter.com/PlFM6FKDQd