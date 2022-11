Pakistan Economy: SBP increased Policy Rate to 16%; SBP raised its inflation projections to 21-23% in FY23#PSX #KSE100 #FrontierMarkets #EmergingMarkets #Topline #Pakistan #PakistanStockExchange #Economy #MonetaryPolicy #Inflation #MPS

For Full Reporthttps://t.co/XQVMoH1sc8 pic.twitter.com/HrBf5qvarW