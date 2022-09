GPU #mining is dead less than 24 hours after the #merge.



Here are the three largest #GPU chains and current daily profitability with a 3090 GPU and 6 us¢/kwh#ETC -7 ¢#XMR -37 ¢#RVN 2 ¢



The only coins showing profit have no marketcap or liquidity. The profit is not real #btc