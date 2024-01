Update for the #Bitcoin ETF Cointucky Derby. $515 million came out of $GBTC today for a total of $3.96 billion in outflows. Newborn 9 saw $249 million flow in. Still waiting on BlackRock's numbers tho. Likely another net outflow day unless $IBIT pulled in more than $266 million. pic.twitter.com/nYFIAsIn2A