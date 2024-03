UPDATE ‼️ - Bitcoin ETF volume today came in at $5.5 BILLION, making it the second highest volume day so far.



Vanguard - $0

BlackRock - $2.4b

Grayscale - $1.5b

Fidelity - $1b

ARK - $245m

Bitwise - $163m

VanEck - $27m

Invesco - $25m

WisdomTree - $16m

Franklin - $16m

Valkyrie -… pic.twitter.com/RzlPwXlJNK