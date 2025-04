Légiháború: újabb F-16-os amerikai vadászrepülőgépet és pilótáját veszíthette el Ukrajna – gyászol Zelenszkij és vizsgálatot követel

🫡 ✈️ Unfortunately, a Ukrainian F16 crashed while on combat mission.



On April 12, 2025, 21-year-old Pavlo Ivanov died while performing a combat mission on an F-16 aircraft.



We express our deepest condolences to Pavlo's family. He died in battle, defending his native land from… pic.twitter.com/zlbT9cYp7z