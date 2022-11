#Russia/#Poland/#Ukraine 🇷🇺🇵🇱🇺🇦: Two stray missiles hit the Polish town Przewodów, near the border with Ukraine; killing two people.



Although it's very hard to say anything, the parts appear to belong to the 5V55KD or 5V55R missiles —part of S-300PM/PT air Defense system. pic.twitter.com/yPelMtD1hV