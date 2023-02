Nagyot esett a német gázfogyasztás

I spoke to @pvmagazine about Europe’s top heat pump markets. We have seen some remarkable growth in 2022:



🇵🇱 Poland: +120%

🇸🇰 Slovakia: +100%

🇸🇪 Sweden: +61%

🇩🇪 Germany: +58%

🇫🇮 Finland: +52%https://t.co/Fsr5E4GV0h