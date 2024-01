BYD sold 3 million new energy vehicles in 2023



Annual sales: 3,024,417 NEVs, a YoY growth of 61.8%.

Monthly sales (December): 341,043 NEVs, a YoY growth of 45%.



With an expanding brand matrix and cutting-edge technologies, BYD continues to lead the global shift toward… pic.twitter.com/F5U2dZpln7