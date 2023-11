Hiába a legdurvábban szankcionált ország, az orosz gazdaság él és virul

🚨 The world’s most-sanctioned countries: as of October '23



🇷🇺 Russia: 17,937

🇮🇷 Iran: 4,672

🇸🇾 Syria: 2,803

🇰🇵 North Korea: 2,152

🇧🇾 Belarus: 1,417

🇲🇲 Myanmar: 908

🇻🇪 Venezuela: 747



*number of currently active sanctions by target country